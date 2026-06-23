NFL Tells Brendan Sorsby He’s Not Their Problem Right Now

For a little while there, it looked like Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was going to wriggle out of this jam. After committing the historically career-ending sin of gambling on his own team, he won a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, overturning their ruling that made him ineligible to play college football. When Texas Tech's embarrassing PR campaign wasn't enough to fend off further legal challenges from the NCAA and the Big 12, Sorsby decided to hit the eject button and head for the NFL via the supplemental draft. Well, so much for that.

Sorsby received a letter from the NFL on Tuesday, informing him that the league will not be holding a supplemental draft this year. That leaves him ineligible to play college football and unable to enter the NFL until the 2027 draft. The NFL's letter, published in full by ESPN's Adam Schefter, is more cutting than you might expect. This was clearly written by someone who was deeply annoyed at how close to the deadline Sorsby submitted his application for the supplemental draft, and at how sloppy his work was:

We are in receipt of your Petition for Special Eligibility, dated June 16, 2026 (“Petition”). As announced earlier today, the League has elected not to conduct a Supplemental Draft this year. Under our Collective Bargaining Agreement, the League retains sole discretion to determine whether it is appropriate to conduct a Supplemental Draft in any given year. The League has not conducted such a draft for several years and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry. Your Petition—filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions—does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans. The issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented. The sole reasons identified in your Petition for seeking entry into the Supplemental Draft are that you have been “declared ineligible” by the NCAA, have “exhausted all of [your] avenues to continue in the NCAA,” and “want to now play in the NFL.” The Petition provides no information regarding the basis for, or timing of, the NCAA’s decision. Public sources, however, indicate that in May 2026 the NCAA issued a determination declaring you permanently ineligible from participation in college athletics, based on a sustained pattern of improper gambling activity during your collegiate career at three different universities. The League does not have the complete record of the NCAA’s investigation, and you did not provide any such materials with your Petition. Available information nonetheless indicates that, over the course of your collegiate career, you knowingly engaged in repeated and significant violations of NCAA rules designed to preserve the integrity of athletic competition. Reported conduct includes placing wagers on your own team and teammates and, to avoid detection, establishing or funding accounts in the names of intermediaries who placed bets on your behalf. There are also reports that you may have violated state criminal law. Your Petition does not address these matters. Nor does it demonstrate accountability for your conduct or indicate whether, or how, you would adhere to the League’s rules and policies governing the integrity of competition. Instead, even after receiving notice of the NCAA’s decision rescinding your college eligibility in May, you sought to avoid the consequences of that determination through litigation rather than accepting responsibility for your actions, and you pursued entry into the NFL only after abandoning those efforts. As Commissioner Goodell has emphasized, participation in the NFL is a privilege that carries with it significant responsibilities, including accountability. By all accounts, you are a talented player with the potential for future success. We encourage you to focus on preparing for possible entry into the NFL through the 2027 NFL Annual Draft.

Sorsby's attorney says that they plan to make an appeal to the NFLPA, but it's unlikely that the players' union would stick its neck out for a non-member who bet on games. The more interesting question is about what the league will do if Sorsby does indeed enter the draft in 2027. You have to think that the NFL, even in this era of sports leagues cozying up to gambling companies, doesn't want to deal with college football's answer to Pete Rose getting drafted in the first round. If any league is going to feel bold enough to ban a draft pick from the league based on something he did in college, it's probably the one that suspended Terrelle Pryor before he ever took a snap, for getting some free tattoos.