2026 has been the year of Robert Pattinson. Between gritty black comedies like The Drama or Primetime, and big-budget movie events like The Odyssey, plus the soon-to-be-released Dune: Part Three, Pattinson has fully put his foot down as the actor of his era. What better way to cap off such a successful year than by taking the crown in the James Bond competition?

Robert Pattinson is James Bond pic.twitter.com/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

For those not in the know: Amazon MGM Studios took over creative control of the Bond franchise in 2025, and their first play was acquiring the directing talents of Denis Villeneuve. He was brought in to offer a fresh, auteur-driven approach to the Bond universe following the end of Daniel Craig's storyline—and now the director will be joined by his Dune star Pattinson, coming in as the seventh actor to officially play Bond in what will be the 26th 007 movie.

I am of two minds about this choice. While Pattinson earned his initial fame with the Twilight movies, he has since built himself into one of the most exciting actors by mostly eschewing big franchises. He could disappear into roles like The Lost City of Z or The Childhood of a Leader. He could pull off utterly batshit performances like in The Lighthouse or Mickey 17. He could give a 1970s new Hollywood-type star performance like Good Time or High Life. To now embrace big franchise filmmaking, here and with the upcoming sequel to The Batman, both underutilizes his talent and might keep him from another wild performance for multiple years.

But it's also true that Pattinson has an uncanny ability to make anything he's in better, just by being in it. He helped find a new interpretation of Batman/Bruce Wayne, another role that has been done to death, and made an extremely large-scale movie into his own showcase. While many look at his performance in Tenet, the 2020 Christopher Nolan film, as something of an audition for Bond, Pattinson will almost certainly not play Bond that same way. I don't know how you find a new interpretation of film's most famous spy that isn't the stodgy, suave caricature, or Craig's morose, mid-life crisis version, but I trust him to do it.

As for The Batman, without knowing anything and simply by reading the tea leaves, it is likely that the upcoming sequel film will be the last entry. DC Studios appears to be going in a completely different direction. If that's the case, Pattinson needs a different franchise to subsidize the time he spends on making weird, scrappy movies with smaller budgets. I also trust that Pattinson wants to keep making those movies, so it evens out in the end. At the very least, he should have fun telling outrageous lies on the various Bond press tours.