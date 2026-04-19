Allow Arthur Fils To Reintroduce Himself

It's been a long road back to the top for Arthur Fils.

In the second round of last year's French Open, hometown hero Arthur Fils sent the gathered Parisians into hysterics when he downed Jaume Munar in a thrilling fifth set. At this moment, anyone observing a screaming, shirtless Fils—just 20 years old and ranked 14th in the world—would have seen a player who seemed likely to continue rising up the ranks of men's tennis, and right on time. The Changeover thesis was about to be proved almost stultifyingly correct. What more coherent way could there be to balance men's tennis out than to have a volcanic, expressive Frenchman join the laconic Italian and the puppydog-exuberant Spaniard currently dominating the sport?

Instead, Fils was about to disappear for almost a year. The day after the Munar match, Fils withdrew from the French Open, citing a stress fracture in his back that was going to keep him out for "four to six weeks." That's a potentially catastrophic injury and a tricky one to manage while keeping pace with the relentless tennis calendar. Fils stuck to a more conservative timeline, not coming back to the tour until August's Canadian Open, though that would be the final tournament he'd play. In an interview after last season, Fils admitted he knew about the stress fracture before Roland-Garros, and that he came back too soon. "We decided it was better not to play the end of the season and to completely rebuild my body, my back," he told French outlet 20 Minutes last November. "My whole day revolves around core work."

In that interview, Fils emphasized that he was both young enough and good enough to be fine taking a huge rankings hit in order to get himself right. He hinted at some technical changes, though he didn't reveal any specifics. We would have to wait until he began his comeback to see the new and improved Fils.

Three months into that comeback, the wait was absolutely worth it. Fils has been on fire in 2026. He followed up a solid performance in Occitanie by making it to the finals in the Qatar Open in just his third tournament back. Carlos Alcaraz annihilated him in that match, a sign of how far Fils still had to go, but also, Fils beat some really good players to get there, a sign of how far he'd come. But that was mere-stage setting for Fils's star turn in the sunshine swing. Fils won his first three matches at Indian Wells against fairly tricky opposition without dropping a set, a run that included ripping a tiebreaker away from Felix Auger Aliassime after trailing 0-5. He lost to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, setting himself up for Miami by finally playing a bunch of matches outside and looking like a reasonable facsimile of his old self. Throughout the sunshine swing, Fils displayed an unnerving ability to win pressure points.

Observers noticed that he'd shortened his forehand swing, making it much harder to rush him on that wing. They would not have noticed a dip in power, as Fils was still capably blasting it as usual. That's been reassuring, as has Fils's renewed sturdiness. He's in shape, and is moving as explosively as ever. At his best, Fils is one of the best athletes on the tour. His serve and forehand are both hazardous to contend with, though what distinguishes him is burst, both in defensive situations and in getting to rally balls earlier than expected, giving him time to attack in seemingly neutral situations.

Fils's Miami run was spectacular. After nearly double-bageling the ghost of Stefanos Tsitsipas and getting past the soon-to-be people's champ Valentin Vacherot, Fils set himself up for a match with Tommy Paul. What ensued was a punishing match, three hours of pure pressure and pain, tennis as survival horror. Neither man could break the other's serve even once. The two players are both spectacular athletes, and they sent each other whipping all over the court. Paul was slightly better on the day, as Fils was clearly not fully back in peak shape, though the Frenchman was better in the biggest moments. He won 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 7-6(6), but only after blowing a match point then finding himself in a 2-6 hole facing four match points in the third set tiebreak. Fils won six points in a row to win the match. He was so overtaken with emotion and (again, as always) shirtlessness that he briefly seemed to forget about Paul's existence.

That was the match that validated the comeback. Winning while expending such tremendous physical effort was an undeniable sign that Fils had recovered enough of the magic to truly mark himself as dangerous. With hardcourt season over, Fils moved to his beloved clay and instantly won his first tournament. He rampaged through the Barcelona field, pushing around Lorenzo Musetti and Andrey Rublev to win his fourth career title on Sunday. This time he kept his shirt on.

Fils is fantastic on clay, where his athleticism matters the most. He gets tremendous spin on the ball, and while the forehand retooling has been extremely effective, I found myself just as impressed with his backhand. He won several of the best points he played by popping a backhand like 15 percent harder than his opponent expected. I can't wait to watch this guy for the rest of the clay season, unlike any of his opponents to come. He might get so used to winning that he'll keep his shirt on.