A Dissection Of The Kawhi Leonard Scandal, With Noah Kulwin

One strange reaction to the ongoing story of Kawhi Leonard's no-show contract with the bizarre and now-failed startup Aspiration, and whether or not that represents salary cap circumvention, has been bafflement that Pablo Torre, and not one of the more sourced-up NBA reporters, broke the story. That bafflement seems based on a misread of what someone like Shams Charania does, which is stenograph statements from agents and team people. Of course he wouldn't break this story: None of its principals would want it broken.

That's one of the many things Harry and I spoke to Noah Kulwin about this week on Nothing But Respect. Noah is the host of the fantastic Blowback podcast, which has a new season about Angola coming out one week hence. He is also a ball-knower and keen media critic, and he joined us last week in person for what turned out to be quite the sprawling mega-episode.

