Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

A WNBA Playoff Preview For Everyone, With Maitreyi Anantharaman

3:31 PM EDT on September 10, 2025

Time to lock in baby
Art: Harry Krinsky
16Comments

The WNBA regular season ends tomorrow, three short days before the first round of the playoffs kicks off. Thankfully, this website employs the English language's best women's basketball writer, Maitreyi Anantharaman, so we had her back on Nothing But Respect to talk through each of the eight teams.

The format we loosely adhered to is designed to provide something for people at three distinct degrees of locked-innedness: those actively locking in, those locked in, and those locked way in. We then talked through who we thought would be the coolest possible winners of the five(!) plausible championship contenders, one of whom will be eliminated in the incredibly tantalizing four-five series. Oh, also, Harry addressed his recent anonymous comments in The Cut.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Creaturefector

Everything You Need To Know About The Girlboss Ants That Give Birth To Another Species In Order To Exploit Their Offspring (Slay Ant Queen!)

September 10, 2025
This Is So Stupid

Defector Has Outlived These Things

September 10, 2025
MLB

I Am Writing This Yankees Blog Under Duress

September 10, 2025
Announcements

Five Years Of Defector

September 10, 2025
Cycling

Israel–Premier Tech’s Presence At La Vuelta Is Ruining The Race

September 9, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement