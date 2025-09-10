A WNBA Playoff Preview For Everyone, With Maitreyi Anantharaman

The WNBA regular season ends tomorrow, three short days before the first round of the playoffs kicks off. Thankfully, this website employs the English language's best women's basketball writer, Maitreyi Anantharaman, so we had her back on Nothing But Respect to talk through each of the eight teams.

The format we loosely adhered to is designed to provide something for people at three distinct degrees of locked-innedness: those actively locking in, those locked in, and those locked way in. We then talked through who we thought would be the coolest possible winners of the five(!) plausible championship contenders, one of whom will be eliminated in the incredibly tantalizing four-five series. Oh, also, Harry addressed his recent anonymous comments in The Cut.

