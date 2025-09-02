Skip to Content
The Most Evil NBA Jersey Sponsors, Ranked

11:25 AM EDT on September 2, 2025

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 9: The Nike, Robinhood jersey of Tyus Jones #5 of the Washington Wizards is seen during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 9, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Winslow Townson/Getty Images
25Comments

One of the most jarring parts of watching sports is the omnipresence of advertisements. The discerning fan can look past most ads and blur them into the background, which is a problem that jersey patches are intended to solve. If you watched, say, LaMelo Ball during, say, the one year that MrBeast's Lunchables knockoff sponsored the Hornets, you'd be confronted with that stupid little patch all the time.

So, this week on Nothing But Respect, Harry and I went on a long journey with Alex Bazeley and Bobby Wagner of Tipping Pitches, wherein we ranked every single jersey sponsor by how evil they are. The home-and-home took us nearly three hours, and it's spread across both of our feeds. We did the East on Tipping Pitches and the West on NBR.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

Read More:

