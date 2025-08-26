Skip to Content
Nothing But Rough Notes, With Maya Goldberg-Safir

3:00 PM EDT on August 26, 2025

The two podcast logos, placed onto the faces of the two StudBudz
Image: Harry Krinsky
This week on Nothing But Respect, Harry and I are joined by one of my favorite women's basketball writers, Maya Goldberg-Safir. Maya is the author of two great Defector stories, on Brittney Griner's wrongful detainment saga and on Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase's basketball upbringing in California's Japanese-American leagues. She also runs Rough Notes, a really lovely Substack whose most recent post was an interview with the anonymous proprietor of a Google doc called LESBIANS chronicling and "delighting in the gift of lesbian culture in the WNBA."

That's one of the things we spoke about, along with Maya's experience covering Valkyries games, why she writes in her own distinctive style and how that fits and does not fit in with the larger WNBA media ecosystem, and the StudBudz' big all-star weekend. Maya is also something of a women's basketball historian, and we spent a long time discussing the history of women's professional basketball in the Bay Area and how that connects to the present.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

