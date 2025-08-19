The Defector Era Of ‘Nothing But Respect’ Is Here, With Maitreyi Anantharaman And David Roth

For the first time in sports media history, Defector is now publishing a podcast about, get this, basketball. Nothing But Respect makes its Defector debut today, and to mark the occasion, my co-host Harry Krinsky and I were thrilled to have on two of Defector's premier ball-knowers: Maitreyi and Roth.

As the WNBA is rounding the corner into the final playoff push, we spent the bulk of this week's episode talking through several of the more interesting W storylines, including what makes the Atlanta Dream cool, the exhausting spectacle of Dildogate, and how Maitreyi sold her book, which we are all extremely excited about. We also got into some NBA offseason fodder, most notably the grim spectacle of Michael Porter Jr. speaking in public. It is a longer episode, which is warranted when you can get guests like these on the horn.

As ever, especially at the outset of the show's Defector era, it is extremely helpful for us if you were to leave a five-star rating and short review in whatever podcast app you use. You can find the show in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Bye!