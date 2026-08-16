A Brief Consideration Of Some Fictional Big Boys

Reacher is back, and in the first few episodes of Season 4, our enormous friend seems to be in fine form. He's smooshing guys in libraries, escaping a CIA black site, and making sure a tiny kitten finds a good home.

While Reacher may be our current moment's most beloved answer to the question "What if a guy was really big?" he is by no means the only one. Plenty of authors have explored the possibilities inherent in hugeness. Fantasy writers in particular are enamored of this device. So, if you are interested in meeting a few more fictional hulking men, here are some of my favorites. Please note: I'm generally ignoring Romantasy protagonists (with one exception) as that list would be very long. There are so many big men ravishing small women. Honestly, it's better to just leave that whole dynamic alone.

The Monster, Frankenstein

“About eight feet high and proportionally large.” A foundational case of literally making a guy, but bigger.

Lennie Small, Of Mice and Men

Another classic. Poor Lennie is described as "a huge man, shapeless of face." He is the only character on this list for whom being large is an ultimately fatal flaw.

Logen Ninefingers, The First Law trilogy

Affable brute, lovable psycho, berserker with a thoughtful side, worn-out killer who can't seem to stop killing. What he lacks in digits, he makes up for in size.

Jean Tannen, The Gentleman Bastard series

Always carrying a pair of hatchets but also probably a book, this guy has brains and brawn. As with many entries on this list, Jean's physical size belies a sweet and gentle disposition. Don't get in the way of the hatchets, though.

Istvhan, The Saint of Steel series

Another berserker with a surprisingly deep well of feeling, Istvhan is one of the few surviving paladins of a dead god. Each get a turn in T. Kingfisher's wonderful, ongoing series, but Istvhan—"a great bear of a man with shoulders like an ox"—is both the largest of them and my personal favorite.

Basically everyone in the Red Rising series

As the rulers of a strict, color-based caste system, Golds dominate in every way, including physically. They are genetically engineered to have superior bone density, compact muscle fibers, superhuman reflexes, and are generally about 8 feet tall. This series is enormously popular for good reason, and you will come to adore many of these big boys and girls.

Sigrud Je Harkvaldsson, The Divine Cities trilogy

He's loyal to his friends, he's haunted by his past, he's fucking enormous, he's naked and greased up in fat to fight a giant tentacle monster. Sigrud is maybe the only character that gives Reacher a run for his money in my affections. This whole trilogy is incredible. Sigrud forever.