Wokeness Run Amok: WNBA’s Pro-Trans Agenda Prevents Dolt From Understanding Calendar

Does the "W" in WNBA stand for "Woke"? It would seem so, given the league's recent treatment of a truth-telling journalist who dared run afoul of the liberal orthodoxy by forgetting the definition of the word "deadline."

The heterodox thinker I am referring to is named Dan Zaksheske, and his commitment to free and open discourse recently led him to ask South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley a question about whether transgender athletes should be allowed to participate in sports. Staley answered the question clearly and affirmatively, leaving Zaksheske no choice but to try and find someone else to annoy with his question.

That is when the pro-trans activists who have clearly embedded themselves into the WNBA sprung into action, by denying Zaksheske a credential to Monday night's WNBA Draft. We know this because Zaksheske wrote a column yesterday in which he revealed the WNBA's commitment to stifling free speech, which it carried out by forcing Zaksheske to forget to send his credential application in on time. From the column:

After OutKick asked Staley about transgender athletes, the WNBA refused to give us a media credential for Monday night's draft. The WNBA claims we missed its deadline by less than one day and simply does not have room in a 3000 person venue for even one more journalist. You can decide if that sounds credible.

This should terrify you. The woke activists who run the WNBA have discovered a way—possibly through the use of mind control and subliminal messages delivered via State Farm commercials—to erase one man's understanding of what the big number on each square of a calendar means, and that will undoubtedly have a chilling effect on discourse in this country. Are time-telling devices no longer safe from the trans agenda? If wokeness has corrupted our temporal understanding of the world to such a degree, how will truth-telling Americans remember to show up on time to the debates they are constantly challenging people to participate in? The very fate of our nation is at stake.