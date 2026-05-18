White Genocide Conspiracy Freaks Flee Nationals Game After Banner Stunt

The Washington Nationals won their Rivalry Weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles. This was their second consecutive series win; they have won eight of their last 13 games overall. The plucky Nats today have the top-performing offense in the majors by runs scored, and that is despite having played the second-strongest schedule to date among all MLB teams. Where's the hoopla? Clearly they don't want you to know about the surging Nats. What they do want you to know about—and by "they," I am referring to several of the very worst people to have ever been born, grown up and positioned in the upper-deck seats of Nationals Park for Sunday's series finale—is white genocide.

Three MAGA freaks unfurled a large banner in the stands above the first base line during the home team's regular "Salute to Service" segment, seeking to direct attention to the website of a group called Crusader Active Club, with the URL of whitereplacement.org. Allow me to save you the click: The group's website claims that they are standing up "against the 3rd world invasion" and boasts that Crusader Active Club is the No. 1 "Christian/Conservative activist app in the world." There's a ridiculous doomsday tracker on the website's home page, which when I checked it this morning showed that there were more than "90,000,000 million" total foreign-born immigrants, labeled "invaders," in America today.

Screenshot via Crusader Active Club

Alarmingly, this number—90 million million is 90 trillion, according to math—which is described as a "real live estimate of our replacement," is zooming upward at a rate of about 91,000 million "invaders" per minute. I'm calling it now: The fight is over. Nevertheless, the Crusader Activist Club website urges you to "Mark Thy Calendar" so as not to miss important upcoming dates in their dipshit movement, like an action at a town council meeting in Frisco City, Texas, and the 82nd birthday of Rudy Giuliani.

Far-right influencer and pardoned Jan. 6 rioter Jake Lang claimed credit for the stunt Sunday evening, on his Twitter account. It's not clear whether Lang was physically on-site or masterminded the action from the grim men's hovel from which he also launched his failed and abandoned march on Minneapolis or his deeply unserious candidacy for the U.S. Senate. VistaPrint will bang out a single-sided vinyl banner measuring eight feet by 20, with reinforced edges, in heavy duty outdoor material, for around $625; for an unemployable pea-brained loser like Lang, this is the appropriate level of ambition for his movement. He is otherwise an inept organizer: His anti-Muslim rally at Gracie Mansion in March drew just 20 participants, and was outnumbered by more than five-to-one by counterprotestors.

Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reported that the Nationals banned at least one of Sunday's activists, but declined to name that person. An usher reportedly tried and failed to confiscate the banner during the stunt, and the three offending bozos soon fled the scene, a team spokesperson told Nusbaum. The team put out a statement saying they "vehemently condemn discriminatory and hateful rhetoric," and they are reportedly working with D.C. police on "a follow-up investigation."

I did not notice sounds of support or outrage while watching Sunday's game on MLB TV, although Lang boasted on Twitter that the crowd "WENT ABSOLUTELY NUTS!!!!" Perhaps the whole affair was drowned out by Pat Green's "Wave on Wave," which the Nationals seemingly never fail to play during the grating "Salute to Service" segments. Or perhaps the whole embarrassing episode wrapped up inside the span of a single commercial break. In any case, the perpetrators apparently feared for their safety, with Lang claiming that the crowd "might have killed us if we didn’t get escorted out."

Flipping the ratios so that they and their pals are safe to be disgusting in every corner of society is the true cause of white genocide activists. The banner these goons unfurled Sunday said "SAVE AMERICA" and "DEPORT 100+ MILLION" beneath their website's URL. There's been movement on that front, per the doomsday tracker: As I type this sentence, the live count of "invaders" shows a reduction of 3,300,000 million, down to 88,000,000 million foreign-born immigrants, just in the last half-hour. Perhaps the tracker just resets periodically and no one has ever lingered on this terrible website long enough to notice. Or perhaps their campaign is working. Unfortunately, the tracker also shows that "invaders" are still surging across the border at a rate of about 1.5 immigrants per nanosecond. These bozos are going to need a bigger banner.