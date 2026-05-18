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Crosswords

The Crossword, May 18: One In A Million

11:08 AM EDT on May 18, 2026

Christian Koss #50 of the San Francisco Giants gets a gatorade bath after the game at Oracle Park at Oracle Park on September 8, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

40-Across: Wager that might involve the color of Gatorade, for short

|Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images
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Solve our Monday crossword, bit by bit. This week's puzzle was constructed by Paul Leistra and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Paul is from Hamilton, Ontario, where he works as an instructional designer. Paul first started constructing crosswords for his four children to solve, particularly on long road trips. Replacing "Are we there yet?" with "Any know what 18-Across is?" was a delight.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HEREThe AVCX, an independent puzzles and games outlet, invites you to subscribe, or sample the goods with a two-month free trial: "With an AVCX subscription, you get access to weekly themed and themeless crosswords, minis, cryptics, and trivia, by email or in your favorite app. We have no corporate overlord, and we publish top-flight stuff only. We also pay our people fairly, always. Check us out."

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