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Crosswords

The Crossword, July 13: Flat Out

11:00 AM EDT on July 13, 2026

Amanda Gutierres #9 of Boston Legacy FC defends Joelle Anderson #18 of Bay FC during a game between Boston Legacy FC and Bay FC at PayPal Park on May 15, 2026 in San Jose, California.

17-Across: “The T”: Boston :: ___: San Francisco

|Elysia Su/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images
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You have one last job to do this Monday morning. This week's puzzle was constructed by Madison Shultz, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Madison has too many hobbies. She spends most of her free time skiing, climbing, hiking, and rockhounding, but started constructing crosswords in 2025 as a creative outlet and reason to stay inside more with her two cats. If you like this puzzle, you can find more of her work at her blog Crossword Curiosities.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HEREThe AVCX, an independent puzzles and games outlet, invites you to subscribe, or sample the goods with a two-month free trial: "With an AVCX subscription, you get access to weekly themed and themeless crosswords, minis, cryptics, and trivia, by email or in your favorite app. We have no corporate overlord, and we publish top-flight stuff only. We also pay our people fairly, always. Check us out."

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Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff Writer

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