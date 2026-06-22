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Crosswords

The Crossword, June 22: Position Changes

11:10 AM EDT on June 22, 2026

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers reacts as he is fouled by Marcus Smart #36 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 135-118 Los Angeles Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

50-Across: Original nickname for Arizona State University athletes

|Harry How/Getty Images
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Special solvers solve special crosswords. This week's puzzle was constructed by Erik Agard and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Erik is a crossword editor and would like to dedicate this puzzle to his dad John and brother Vince, the football fans of the family (left hand up!).

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HEREThe AVCX, an independent puzzles and games outlet, invites you to subscribe, or sample the goods with a two-month free trial: "With an AVCX subscription, you get access to weekly themed and themeless crosswords, minis, cryptics, and trivia, by email or in your favorite app. We have no corporate overlord, and we publish top-flight stuff only. We also pay our people fairly, always. Check us out."

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Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff Writer

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