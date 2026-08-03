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The Crossword, Aug. 3: Lucky Stars

11:02 AM EDT on August 3, 2026

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JR Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the second inning during the game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 2, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

9-Down: Part of a pitcher’s record

|Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

9-Down: Part of a pitcher’s record

|Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

This puzzle was constructed by Eli Robinson, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Eli is the Chief Trivia Officer of Water Cooler Trivia. He has far more questions than answers, if you must ask. He lives with his family in Washington, D.C.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HEREThe AVCX, an independent puzzles and games outlet, invites you to subscribe, or sample the goods with a two-month free trial: "With an AVCX subscription, you get access to weekly themed and themeless crosswords, minis, cryptics, and trivia, by email or in your favorite app. We have no corporate overlord, and we publish top-flight stuff only. We also pay our people fairly, always. Check us out."

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Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff Writer

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