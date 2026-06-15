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Crosswords

The Crossword, June 15: I Need Some Space

11:03 AM EDT on June 15, 2026

Artemis II Pilot Victor smiles during a press conference at the NASA Johnson Space Center on April 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Their historic 10-day mission around the moon concluded successfully nearly one week ago.

21-Across: Spacecraft used in the Artemis missions

|Danielle Villasana/Getty Images
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Aren’t you happy to see our Monday crossword? This week's puzzle was constructed by Patrick Maher, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Patrick is a software engineer and sporadic crossword constructor who lives in Manhattan. His hobbies include having two young children and doing whatever they want. He still plans on watching the Jets this year for some reason.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HEREThe AVCX, an independent puzzles and games outlet, invites you to subscribe, or sample the goods with a two-month free trial: "With an AVCX subscription, you get access to weekly themed and themeless crosswords, minis, cryptics, and trivia, by email or in your favorite app. We have no corporate overlord, and we publish top-flight stuff only. We also pay our people fairly, always. Check us out."

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