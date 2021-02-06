Skip to contents
This Is So Stupid

What Time Does “What Time Does The Super Bowl Start?” Start?

Patrick Redford
February 6, 2021 12:14 pm
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 03: General view of a Super Bowl countdown clock during the NFL Experience exhibition before Super Bowl 50 at the Moscone Center on February 3, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Original Photo: Jason Watson/Getty Images

According to multiple media reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will participate in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday, in Tampa, at some time or other. If you’ve checked out any SEO-focused website on the internet since the Huffington Post broke fertile ground in 2011, the question on everyone’s minds is a simple one: What time does the Super Bowl start?

The real question being asked is of the potential reader: Won’t you please reward our attempt at gaming the search engine algorithm? Fair enough. As regular readers of this annual know by now, we are here to answer the latter question, not the former. If you would like to know when the game will begin, you have arrived at the wrong blog. All times Eastern:

A note on repeat entries: Some seemingly distinct articles from the same publisher are multiple iterations of a single article, which is often published early and continually refreshed for more juice. For example, the Newsday blog was first published on October 26. Yahoo Sports just syndicates stuff from other publishers. CBS Sports is the biggest annual offender of the SEO refresh, and the listed times will inevitably not match up to my recorded timestamps, as they appear to refresh multiple times per day. NBC Sports does the same. I have attempted to note, to the best of my abilities and with the help of Google caches, the times when said articles have briefly been resuscitated from the Graveyard of Forgotten Blogs, although I will inevitably miss some, because I am not a computer.

