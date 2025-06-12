We Let Drew Cook

Last fall, Defector R&D announced another paradigm-disrupting plan for Year 5. We would once again run a Tip Jar drive to top off our Pay Forward A Subscription fund, but this time we’d give one lucky entrant the opportunity to have Drew Magary come cook them a meal. We drew that winner in early December, and Drew made the trip in February.

Eagle-eyed readers might have guessed the location from Defector’s impromptu theme week: Pittsburgh! Below you’ll find delightful documentary evidence of the trip and our winner, Ross, letting Drew cook:

Many thanks are due. First and foremost, thank you to everyone who contributed to the drive; we’ve now got ~400 comped subscriptions for students and others who can’t afford one. Your generosity is the reason we’re able to do stuff like sponsoring subscriptions for all participants in last year’s Extra Points Bowl. (If you are a student or could otherwise use one of these subsidized subscriptions, please contact us at freeblogs@defector.com!)

Thank you to Chris Lockerman and Cara Friez for their work on the film; thanks also to Defector contributor Adam Charles Hart, who steered us in their direction. Finally, thank you to Ross for humoring a three-person camera crew showing up at your house.