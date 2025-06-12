Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Announcements

We Let Drew Cook

3:56 PM EDT on June 12, 2025

Drew cooking
116Comments

Last fall, Defector R&D announced another paradigm-disrupting plan for Year 5. We would once again run a Tip Jar drive to top off our Pay Forward A Subscription fund, but this time we’d give one lucky entrant the opportunity to have Drew Magary come cook them a meal. We drew that winner in early December, and Drew made the trip in February. 

Eagle-eyed readers might have guessed the location from Defector’s impromptu theme week: Pittsburgh! Below you’ll find delightful documentary evidence of the trip and our winner, Ross, letting Drew cook:

Many thanks are due. First and foremost, thank you to everyone who contributed to the drive; we’ve now got ~400 comped subscriptions for students and others who can’t afford one. Your generosity is the reason we’re able to do stuff like sponsoring subscriptions for all participants in last year’s Extra Points Bowl. (If you are a student or could otherwise use one of these subsidized subscriptions, please contact us at freeblogs@defector.com!)

Thank you to Chris Lockerman and Cara Friez for their work on the film; thanks also to Defector contributor Adam Charles Hart, who steered us in their direction. Finally, thank you to Ross for humoring a three-person camera crew showing up at your house.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

WNBA

Yes, The Sky Is Falling For The Sky

June 12, 2025
Podcasts

Monorail: Origins, With Alan Siegel

June 12, 2025
NBA

The Whole NBA Is Telling James Dolan To Piss Off

June 12, 2025
Defector Reads A Book

Why ‘The Rider’ Is The Best Sports Book I’ve Ever Read

June 12, 2025
Music

Brian Wilson Was The Sound Of Something Just Out Of Reach

June 12, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement