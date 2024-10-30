We Will Further Secure Our Financial Independence By Letting Drew Cook

Defector’s business innovation experts have once again been hard at work developing industry-disrupting strategies for maintaining our publication’s financial freedom. Following a nine-month brainstorming session, much of it taking place in a completely silent, pitch-black room, the team emerged with another perfect idea: We’re gonna send Drew Magary to a reader’s house, where he will cook dinner for that reader.

If you would like a chance to have Drew cook you dinner, all you have to do is make a contribution of at least $20 into our Tip Jar between today and Nov. 24. Everyone who makes a contribution will have their name entered into a raffle, and the winner of that raffle will get to welcome Drew into their home and pantry.

As a reminder, we use our Tip Jar to subsidize subscriptions for students and people in financial need. Everyone who contributes can take heart in knowing that they are helping expose the youth of America to good blogs. (If you are a student or could otherwise use one of these subsidized subscriptions, please contact us at freeblogs@defector.com!)

However, one lucky entrant into this raffle will come away from it with more than just this sense of satisfaction. They’ll be treated not just to Drew’s gregarious presence, but his high-level cooking skills. Need I remind you that we are talking about a former Chopped champion, here? And that it’s impossible to find a decent meal for less than $28 these days?

Also, no entrant will go home empty-handed: Everyone who contributes will also receive a curated selection of Dave McKenna Slack bits. A few of these have previously broken contain; here’s a redacted example of what you have to look forward to:

So that’s the deal: Throw at least $20 into our tip jar, and earn the chance to have Drew stride into your home, raid your fridge and cupboard, and whip up a delicious meal using whatever he finds (you can bill us back for up to $250 of groceries). Just make sure you have removed all jars of mayonnaise from the premises before he arrives.

The drawing’s full terms and conditions are available here. The short version is: