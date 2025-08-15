A Playlist For Being Chill About Your Crush

If there’s one thing I’ve historically been very good at, it’s playing it cool around those for whom I have developed a romantic interest. Ask any of my friends and they’ll confirm that I am skilled at behaving normally about this kind of thing. I cultivate an air of mystery about my intentions, sending a very restrained number of texts, after a period of calm contemplation, all keeping to a reasonable length. A hint here, a gesture of openness there, but never too much. You want to signal your interest while strictly maintaining your dignity. Again, this is a skill I wield with ease.

This is a delicate dance, which of course requires the correct soundtrack. Sharing a playlist is an opportunity to demonstrate both your good taste and ever so subtly hint that perhaps, if the object of your affection can piece together the clues, deeper feelings could be revealed. So here is my tried and true playlist for when you want someone else to wonder if maybe, just maybe, you are looking for something more.