We Caught These Teams Playing Imaginary Football Redhanded

Welcome to the Defector College Football Watch Guide, where Israel Daramola and Ray Ratto will tell you which of the weekend’s college football games are worth giving a crap about.

Israel: College football is back! Sort of! Week 0 exists in a strange reality all its own. It is not preseason, as its games are real and important, and yet, the vast majority of teams will not be playing during it. Week 0 is therefore an imaginary weekend of real football, but if any sport values the power of imagination it is this one. Imaginary championships. Imaginary rivalries. Imaginary rules, ethics, and college classes. Even imaginary conferences, like the PAC-12. It's a sport filled with creative silliness.

Speaking of imaginary things, the 2026 season hasn't even officially started and it's already filled with drama. Louisiana has ruled that guys who recently left school and got cut from NFL rosters can re-enlist in college. The big conferences are already colluding to nip this potentially imaginary new rule in the bud, so it's no surprise that Lane Kiffin has sprinted in to take advantage before it disappears. It wouldn't be this sport if things weren't an absolute mess.

Ray: There are no former NFL players on the truncated Week 0 schedule, so that sucks a lot of fun out of the weekend right there. Since we now know that the only thing college football is any good at any more is selling management-level chaos, the matter of who owns the players will be our new sidebar of choice, replacing the long-venerated coaching hot seat. But this was the only way this could go. It no longer makes sense to cover donors, athletic directors, general managers, and conference commissioners as though they weren't what they actually are—dull-witted, highly narcissistic, soul-deficient bank managers.

We used to think there would be a point where football fans would rise up against all the bureaucrats and their malignant organizational fetishes, but we know better now. We as a culture just want noise, and it no longer matters whether it's a seventh-year quarterback throwing five touchdowns or some laundry bag in a suit announcing why he's wishing all the best to the oaf he just fired for cause so he can get out of paying him the remaining $79.5 million on the 26-year contract he signed him to seven months ago. If you think this isn't all true, we have two words for you, and the sound of a live mic drop from 50 feet up: Lane Kiffin. Game, set and match.

And now to Saturday's games:

North Carolina at TCU — 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

The season isn't wasting any time in bringing the poopstorm narrative, and worse yet, it can be interpreted as a potential international incident: North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin. Yeah, Ireland's Dublin, as though they don't have enough trouble. The only way this could be a more depressing metaphor for the state of the sport is if it was Carolina-Texas Tech. Then again, college football is leaning harder than ever into the addictive power of chaos these days, and Carolina is the titanium standard in porcelain behavior. Put simply, if Carolina loses, the bandwagon apocalypse forms to the left. The Heels are in such a parlous state that they need Bobby Petrino's gift for high-powered offense to hide the general toxicity of Mike Lombardi, even though he is currently listed as toxicum in absentia. In Year One Bill Belichick tried to paper over the cracks in the roster and organizational structure with his résumé, and four wins and the series of Lombardi-esque embarrassments later, the Heels were arguably the least appealing team in the country—and yes, that includes UMass. Nobody's yet buying the notion that last year was an anomaly, so we'll find out soon enough when Belichick officially goes on the hot seat for the first time as a head coach, and no, that does not include the Jets. The difference may be in which transfer quarterback emerges as the longterm solution, between opening week starter Billy Edwards Jr., formerly of Wake Forest, Maryland and Wake Forest, and momentary backup Miles O'Neill, formerly of Texas A&M. Or it may not matter at all. — Ray

San Jose State at USC — 3 p.m. ET on NBC

This is the second scheduled game of the zeroth week, and North Carolina isn't in it, so that's already a good sign. On the other hand, in a limited card with only one ranked team, the fact that this isn't very interesting on its face doesn't change the fact that it is our first hat tip to college football's abandoned colony, a.k.a. the West Coast, and we will play it for what little it is worth. USC has some serious reasons to feel abandoned by fate, having to join a conference they don't dominate either mathematically, spiritually or culturally, and now being regarded as a potentially annoying kid in a rich neighborhood who goes to public school. They are ranked 14th despite the fact that Lincoln Riley is on the boilerplate hot seat for not winning more games than he's coached, but that means every game must either be won or won by a lot, so the opening line (38.5) almost serves as a dare. He has to show off quarterback Jayden Maiava as a high draft pick, which will have to be done without wideouts Makai Lemon and Ja'kobi Lane and tight end Lake McRee, but more than anything else he has to come closer to running the table in his fifth year than he did in his second, third or fourth. Enter San Jose State as the properly overmatched poor bastards du jour, with allegedly weaker offense and defense than the team that went 3-9 last year. You don't need to carve out much time for this, but if you still want anyone to care about the left side of the continent, you may want to watch to see of you have to inflate your view of SC. — Ray

NC State at UVA — 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

This game was supposed to be in Brazil. Perhaps at the last minute someone thought that would too mean to subject Brazilians to middling ACC football as an introduction to the sport. At any rate, the money is on UVA primarily because it's bringing back on of the best O-lines in the conference and, aside from QB CJ Bailey and linebacker Harvey Dyson III, it’s all unknown for the Wolfpack. But here are two things to consider: former Missouri QB Beau Pribula—surprisingly not the name of a Pynchon character—is at UVA now and probably isn't as good as Bailey. If a game is going to get dumb and NC State is involved, I’d put my eggs in their basket. — Israel

Jacksonville State at North Dakota State — 5:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN

This is North Dakota State's first season of FBS play, against a team in its third year in the FBS. It's an FBS gold rush! I have no idea who will win this fucking game. On the one hand, Jax has comported itself well in Conference USA, despite slow starts. They're bringing back quarterback Caden Creel, which helps. But there is nothing a school entering the FBS loves more than announcing itself on the big stage. I expect NDSU's defense to play their hearts out and show off the majesty of the Fargodome and thumb their noses at those uptight, uh ... South Dakotans maybe? I don't know. — Israel

Sacramento State at Eastern Michigan — 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

This is the Hornets' first-ever FBS game, so of course the Mountain West scheduled them against historical rival EMU in the badlands of Ypsilanti. New coach Alonzo Carter has to sort through 105 players and try to make some sense of it while knowing that every road trip except the Fresno State game is at least three time zones away. The person who thought Sac State would fit well in the MAC should be beaten with a wrought-iron skillet, but that's not your problem. EMU has at QB the ultraveteran Noah Kim, who was formerly at Michigan State and Coastal Carolina and just won a seventh year of eligibility, to start his pre-draft stat padding, so this is probably a watch just to see the difference between totally new and the guy who buys beer for the coaches after practice. — Ray

Hawaii at Stanford — 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network

The last of our Left Coast spectaculars is interesting mostly because Stanford's new coach, Tavita Pritchard, both preceded and followed his general manager, Andrew Luck, as the Stanford quarterback back in the day. But that covers the pregame show; everything after that is in figuring out how the Cardinal escapes the hamster wheel of hell that has been their last seven years: 24 wins, 54 losses, and four coaches. The last of them, Frank Reich, took the job with the caveat that he would only do the one year as a favor to Luck, so there was that, but now the program has to navigate a conference it isn't really comfortable in with a forced affinity for North Carolina without the benefit of getting to play North Carolina. The homecoming game is against Elon, if that helps. Hawaii coach Timmy Chang, as close to a legend as the Rainbow Warriors have produced, took the 'Bows to a 9-4 record last season and has quarterback Micah Alejado and leading wideout Pofele Ashlock coming back to overwhelm any reservations about their defense. This is basically the game to find out if Hawaii is going to the Hawaii Bowl again or earning an invitation to something on the mainland. — Ray

New Mexico State at Florida State — 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Here’s what it’s like to absolutely hate your favorite team: I have spent the entire week looking to make a case for a New Mexico State upset, in hopes that the loss might finally rid my school of Mike Norvell once and for all. He's got us banished to the CW for God's sake. We have become a joke, and soon private equity money will finish the job. At least for my own sanity, give me an inexplicable opening day loss that forces a firing that even Lane Kiffin hasn't experienced. Alas, no such case exists. New Mexico State is a painfully mediocre team lead by a mediocre coach, and though my coach might be just as average, he does have a recruiting hotbed and better transfer portal options to lean on at least. The only way for FSU to lose would be to beat themselves in a way that I don’t think they are capable of. But hey, prove me wrong kids! The limit is the sky. — Israel

Memphis at UNLV — 10:00 p.m. ET on Fox

This game is certain to have points. A lot of them more than likely. It’s just a matter of which team you trust to make the one key stop. UNLV wasn’t particularly great at that last year, and didn't load up on defensive transfers the way Memphis did. But if you believe in the Dan Mullen regime—and why would you—then maybe another year in the system will make the defense improve. I expect this to be the year that Charles Huff uses his Tigers squad to showcase his ability to coach at the next level. — Israel