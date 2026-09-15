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Media Meltdowns

Arch Manning, Room Full Of Dipshits, Snicker About AI Video Of Steve Sarkisian Slapping Holly Rowe

9:55 AM EDT on September 15, 2026

Arch Manning
Sara Diggins/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images
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Fair warning: This is a short blog post in which you are going to encounter exhausting behavior from some fellas who will leave you pining for the restoration of our culture's sense of shame.

Texas beat Ohio State in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was all jacked up after the final whistle. After having skipped out on his halftime sideline interview due to a technical delay, Sarkisian decided that he also did not want to talk to ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe at the conclusion of the game. As Rowe attempted to corral Sarkisian on the field, he shouted some stuff in her direction, threw up the horns sign, and then ran off.

The Steve Sarkisian postgame interview with Holly Rowe was quite brief.

Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) 2026-09-13T03:29:05.711Z

Thanks to the tools that AI video generators have provided to some of the most humor-illiterate people to ever enjoy an internet connection, an AI-altered version of Sarkisian's interaction with Rowe, which ends with him slapping her, started making the rounds on social media. Like all AI-generated videos, this one is uncanny and disquieting, and will make you feel really good about all the resources and infrastructure that have been allocated towards producing this kind of crap.

Because he's an idiot college boy, Arch Manning found the AI video to be very funny. We know this because he was asked about it during a press conference on Monday. "I asked Arch Manning if he’d seen any edits on TikTok or Twitter after the game," tweeted Inside Texas reporter Evan Vieth, "and his answer is gold."

"I saw an AI edit of Sark's interview, y'all seen that one?" Manning asked, as if he was at the middle school lunch table asking the boys if they've ever heard of "that show with Cartman." Grinning and nodding along with the laughter building in the room, Manning continued, "That's a good one, of him slapping Holly Rowe." That got a big laugh from some of the boys assembled before him.

Manning at least has the excuse of being 22 years old and having this kind of attitude run in the family, but what the hell is everyone else in the room laughing about? Good work, guys. You provided some approval for the Manning dynasty's latest football prince. All it cost you was the respect of every woman you've ever worked with.

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