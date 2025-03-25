Very Stupid Goals Help Slow Red Wings’ Spiral

The funny thing about getting invested in the race for the wild card is that, by definition, none of the teams involved are very good. Montreal is improbably clinging to the last playoff spot in the East right now mostly because they're not losing in regulation. The Islanders, with their minus-16 goal differential (better than Montreal's!), are right behind them for similar reasons. The Rangers have lost seven of their last 10. The Blue Jackets just ended a six-game skid by squeaking one out against the Isles. And finally, before we reach the completely unsalvageable wreckage, we have the Detroit Red Wings, currently experiencing the comedown after the coaching-change hot streak that rocketed them back into relevancy around New Year's.

The Wings, last among the not-good teams, are really not good. They tricked people into thinking they might be when they ripped off a couple of seven-game win streaks in close proximity, but this is a squad that still hasn't found a goalie solution, has struggled to make smart veteran acquisitions, and is stuck waiting on talent development to usher in a turnaround. Since the end of the international break, they've plummeted down the standings, and entering Monday's first-ever franchise trip to Utah they'd won just four of their last 14. Facing the Hockey Clubs—another group that badly needs to scrounge up some points to sneak into the playoffs—the Wings, honestly, turned in another poor performance. But despite barely getting the puck on net, a couple of silly/frustrating goals delivered them the worst-looking 5-1 victory I've ever seen.

Detroit head coach Todd McLellan blamed inferior ice conditions for the lack of offensive fire, but Utah was able to make more chances in the slush than their guests. At the end of the first period, shots were 9-2 Clubbers, even though each team had notched a nice little one-timer goal. The Red Wings, at game's end, piled on with an empty-netter and a post-empty-netter to make the score far more lopsided than it should have been. But it was goals two and three that stand out as lucky breaks they were thankful to receive.

The early-second-period game-winner was credited to promising rookie Marco Kasper, but it was really a result of the puck gaining a mind of its own. Kasper and Wings top scorer Alex DeBrincat tried to combine on an attacking move, but instead the biscuit just kind of flopped down to the end boards. It bounced off the back of the net and sat there waiting until Kasper flailed at it. From there, it hit the leg of Utah winger Lawson Crouse just above the crease and past Karel Vejmelka for the score.

The pendulum of fate would never swing back to help Utah. As UHC failed to beat Alex Lyon a second time, the Red Wings did basically nothing of note until halfway into the third, when 33-year-old fringe NHLer Austin Watson put his stick in the right place at the right time. Wings defenseman-of-the-future Simon Edvinsson sent the puck sailing into the offensive zone, and Watson deflected it high into the air—higher, apparently, than Vejmelka's radar could track. When the puck came down, it was behind the Hockey Club Member's back and in the goal for the 3-1 lead.

This was a gut punch for the HCers and their hope for an eight-seed. For the Red Wings ... I guess it's nice? There are still three whole teams between them and the Habs, so there's work left to do, or at least bounces to get. But sometimes, when everything's going wrong, it's nice to be reminded that the universe doesn't actually have it out for you. It clearly holds a grudge against Salt Lake City instead.