U.S. Ambassador To Afghanistan Celebrates Black History Month With Deranged Tweets

U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Karen Decker posted several tweets in recent weeks that are all automatic frontrunners for the title of Worst Tweet Of 2023. You've seen plenty of sweaty, cringe-inducing tweets from white people eager to demonstrate their allyship during Black History Month, and you've seen a good number of tone-deaf posts from government officials, but have you ever seen one person combine those genres as seamlessly as this?
I thought "teach me, ready to learn," was peak white-lady shit, but Decker one-upped herself by tagging Beyonce, Lizzo, and Regina King. Anyhow, by Thursday, she had at least learned enough to delete some of the tweets:
Hmm, she might want to delete that one and try again. She forgot to ask her Afghan tweeps to sound off in the replies.