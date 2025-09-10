Defector Has Outlived These Things

Five years is a long time to exist. Let's take a moment to remember some things Defector has outlived:
- Quibi
- Tony Bennett
- Corporate DEI initiatives
- Henry Kissinger
- Investment in mRNA vaccines
- WTF with Marc Maron
- The second XFL
- The Biden administration
- Queen Elizabeth II
- The Hawk Tuah girl's cryptocurrency
- The Messenger
- The name "Twitter"
- Zach Wilson's career as a starter
- Netflix's DVD delivery service
- The Cracker Barrel rebrand
- That guy who tried to shoot Donald Trump
- Mango Juul pods
- Ozy Media
- AOL dial-up service
- Jimmy Carter
- The Eras Tour
- Excitement about social audio apps like Clubhouse, Amp, and Twitter Spaces
- The Dallas Mavericks' championship window
- The right to reproductive autonomy
- HBO's "Max" rebrand
- Web 3.0
- The Arizona Coyotes
- The Metaverse
- The TikTok ban
- Pete Rose
- Silicon Valley Bank
- Kim and Kanye's marriage
- Party City
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- Urban Meyer's NFL coaching career
- Pope Francis
- The tenure of three different Manchester United managers, soon to be four
- Federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting
- The Star Wars hotel
- The political tenure of Liz Truss, and also the lettuce that outlived that
- The Barstool Sportsbook
- The G/O Media network
- Flaco the Owl
- Linda Yaccarino's tenure as CEO of Twitter
- Jo-Ann Fabrics
- The Oasis brothers' feud
- The PGA-LIV Golf merger
- The European Super League
- Trump and Elon's bromance
- The four-team College Football Playoff
- The Oakland A's
- Bill Belichick's credibility
- Famous people pretending to care about Bored Apes
- Hulk Hogan