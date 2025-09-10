Skip to Content
This Is So Stupid

Defector Has Outlived These Things

1:01 PM EDT on September 10, 2025

A close up shot of Henry Kissinger looking absolutely decrepit.
Alex Wong/Getty Images|

We outlived Henry Kissinger.

353Comments

Five years is a long time to exist. Let's take a moment to remember some things Defector has outlived:

  1. Quibi
  2. Tony Bennett
  3. Corporate DEI initiatives
  4. Henry Kissinger
  5. Investment in mRNA vaccines
  6. WTF with Marc Maron
  7. The second XFL
  8. The Biden administration
  9. Queen Elizabeth II
  10. The Hawk Tuah girl's cryptocurrency
  11. The Messenger
  12. The name "Twitter"
  13. Zach Wilson's career as a starter
  14. Netflix's DVD delivery service
  15. The Cracker Barrel rebrand
  16. That guy who tried to shoot Donald Trump
  17. Mango Juul pods
  18. Ozy Media
  19. AOL dial-up service
  20. Jimmy Carter
  21. The Eras Tour
  22. Excitement about social audio apps like Clubhouse, Amp, and Twitter Spaces
  23. The Dallas Mavericks' championship window
  24. The right to reproductive autonomy
  25. HBO's "Max" rebrand
  26. Web 3.0
  27. The Arizona Coyotes
  28. The Metaverse
  29. The TikTok ban
  30. Pete Rose
  31. Silicon Valley Bank
  32. Kim and Kanye's marriage
  33. Party City
  34. Ruth Bader Ginsburg
  35. Urban Meyer's NFL coaching career
  36. Pope Francis
  37. The tenure of three different Manchester United managers, soon to be four
  38. Federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting
  39. The Star Wars hotel
  40. The political tenure of Liz Truss, and also the lettuce that outlived that
  41. The Barstool Sportsbook
  42. The G/O Media network
  43. Flaco the Owl
  44. Linda Yaccarino's tenure as CEO of Twitter
  45. Jo-Ann Fabrics
  46. The Oasis brothers' feud
  47. The PGA-LIV Golf merger
  48. The European Super League
  49. Trump and Elon's bromance
  50. The four-team College Football Playoff
  51. The Oakland A's
  52. Bill Belichick's credibility
  53. Famous people pretending to care about Bored Apes
  54. Hulk Hogan
Alex Sujong Laughlin
Supervising Producer

