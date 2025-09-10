Defector Has Outlived These Things

Five years is a long time to exist. Let's take a moment to remember some things Defector has outlived:

Quibi

Tony Bennett

Corporate DEI initiatives

Henry Kissinger

Investment in mRNA vaccines

WTF with Marc Maron

The second XFL

The Biden administration

Queen Elizabeth II

The name "Twitter"

Zach Wilson's career as a starter

Netflix's DVD delivery service

The Cracker Barrel rebrand

That guy who tried to shoot Donald Trump

Mango Juul pods

Ozy Media

AOL dial-up service

The Eras Tour

Excitement about social audio apps like Clubhouse, Amp, and Twitter Spaces

The Dallas Mavericks' championship window

The right to reproductive autonomy

HBO's "Max" rebrand

Web 3.0

The Arizona Coyotes

The Metaverse

Silicon Valley Bank

Kim and Kanye's marriage

Party City

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Pope Francis

The tenure of three different Manchester United managers, soon to be four

Federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

The Star Wars hotel

The political tenure of Liz Truss, and also the lettuce that outlived that

The Barstool Sportsbook

The G/O Media network

Linda Yaccarino's tenure as CEO of Twitter

Jo-Ann Fabrics

The PGA-LIV Golf merger

The European Super League

Trump and Elon's bromance

The four-team College Football Playoff

The Oakland A's

Bill Belichick's credibility

Famous people pretending to care about Bored Apes