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They Put A Data Center In Rack City, With Ock Sportello

12:55 PM EDT on August 18, 2026

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BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - JULY 26: Tyga performs during Dream Fest 2025 at Sea Breeze on July 26, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Joseph Okpako/Getty Images
Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

This week's episode of Nothing But Respect was a really fun one. We set out to make a Broke Jumper Tip Line–focused episode, but only got to the BJTL about 50 minutes in because we had too much other good stuff to talk about with frequent guest Ock Sportello.

As to that other stuff: We chatted about the Brooklyn Nets fan's experience of the Knicks title run, spent a lot of time talking about the scourge of AI rap music (read Ock's excellent review of the new Tyga album and Iz's story on Fenix Flexin), and played a game involving the new Pat McAfee album. As for the BJTL: We talked about the hoops acumen of Barack Obama and Chris Hayes (who I'm just realizing now I misidentified as Chris Haynes), and reveal a funny tip about Draymond Green's email behavior.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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Patrick Redford

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