The Lions Have Streamlined The Process Of The Turnover

If there’s one thing the Detroit Lions have excelled at in the first four weeks of the NFL season, it’s shortening the time between when they have the ball and when they lose the ball. A bad snap and a bad bounce turned into the easiest takeaway the Chicago Bears have ever taken away.

Jared Goff was trying to change plays when Frank Ragnow snapped the ball. It bounced right off the Lions quarterback and into the hands of Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, who deserves credit for being so attentive. Goff never really “threw” the ball, but it goes down in the books as a fumble by him. (Ignore the flags; it was an illegal motion penalty on Detroit.)

On the Lions’ next drive, they gained 70 yards on 10 plays and turned over the ball on downs. On their drive after that, Robert Quinn got to Goff and strip-sacked him. Bears linebacker Khalil Mack recovered the ball, but his lateral to Eddie Jackson didn’t count, as it was ruled an illegal forward pass.

Robert Quinn knocks it loose

Khalil Mack scoop

The Lions regrouped on the following drive with a simple three-and-out. Dan Campbell’s whole reason for getting the job was his fetish for discipline and intensity, right? He’s really coaching them up.