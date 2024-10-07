Skip to Content
The Crossword, Oct. 7: Pile Your Plate High

11:05 AM EDT on October 7, 2024

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos on November 17, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro.
Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management|

60-Across: Venues for Fearless Tour shows, but not Eras Tour shows

Don't be a square—solve our crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Rachel Fabi and Benjamin Panico, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Rachel (she/her) is a crossword constructor and a professor of bioethics. When she's not professing bioethics or doing crossword things, Rachel enjoys biking, hiking, video games, and baking, and she has recently decided she is a Las Vegas Aces fan. Benjamin (he/they) is a web designer and crossword constructor from New Haven, Conn. Benjamin spends his free time playing guitar, rock climbing, and blogging about his travels

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

