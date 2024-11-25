Skip to Content
The Crossword, Nov. 25: Party Hat (Themeless)

11:00 AM EST on November 25, 2024

Las Vegas center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a three-pointer during the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream on July 12th, 2024 at the Gateway Arena in College Park, GA.
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images|

27-Across: Stat for frontcourt players

Aren’t you thankful that it's time to to wrap up the month with a challenging themeless? Keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Brandon Koppy and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Brandon lives in Dripping Springs, Texas, just outside Austin, with his wife and two little girls. You can also find his puzzles in The New York Times or on his blog, see17across.com.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

