The Crossword, March 31: Rules Lawyer (Themeless)

10:59 AM EDT on March 31, 2025

Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with fans during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
17-Across: “The art of building final scores that have never happened before in NFL history,” per Jon Bois

It's time to wrap up the month with a challenging themeless. Keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week's puzzle was constructed by Rachel Fabi and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Rachel (she/her) is a crossword constructor and a professor of bioethics. She is the founder and co-editor of the crossword puzzle fundraiser "These Puzzles Fund Abortion," which raises money for five abortion funds across the country, so if you like crossword puzzles with a progressive bent and helping people afford necessary healthcare, you can donate here through the end of May to receive the puzzle pack!

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Note that we're pausing open submissions until April 18.

