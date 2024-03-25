Skip to Content
The Crossword, March 25: Love All (Themeless)

11:00 AM EDT on March 25, 2024

Bad Bunny performs during a stop of the Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobile Arena on February 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David Becker/Getty Images|

40-Across: “Yo solo pienso en hacer ___” (lyric from Bad Bunny’s “Soy Peor”)

Solve and advance. One grid at a time. This week's puzzle was constructed by Erica Hsiung Wojcik and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Erica is a psychology professor at Skidmore College.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

