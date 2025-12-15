Skip to Content
The Crossword, Dec. 15: Out Of Court

11:09 AM EST on December 15, 2025

K.J. Macura, Joe Sherburne #13 and Jairus Lyles #10 of the UMBC Retrievers address the media after the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

57-Down: Team that lost to UMBC in the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament

|Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
57Comments

You can always bank on a good Monday crossword here. This week's puzzle was constructed by Matthew Stock and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matthew is a crossword constructor in Gainesville, Fla., where he is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling. His puzzles have been published in the New York TimesUSA Today, and the New Yorker, among other venues. When he’s not making puzzles, Matthew enjoys cooking, birdwatching and playing ultimate frisbee.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

