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Crosswords

The Crossword, April 27: You Lose (Themeless)

11:00 AM EDT on April 27, 2026

Sam Kerr #2 of Team Australia battles for possession with Samantha Mewis #3 of Team United States during the Women's Bronze Medal match between United States and Australia on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Kashima, Japan.

47-Across: “Just ___ being pals” (statement which might garner a response of “They’re lesbians, Stacey.”)

|Hector Vivas/FIFA via Getty Images
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It's time to wrap up the month with a challenging themeless. Keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week's puzzle was constructed by Rachel Fabi, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Rachel (she/her) is the creator and co-editor of the crossword puzzle fundraiser "These Puzzles Fund Abortion," which raises money for five abortion funds across the country. If you like crossword puzzles with a progressive bent and helping people afford necessary healthcare, you can donate here through the end of May to receive the puzzle pack!

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Please note that submissions are closed from April 1 to May 1. 

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