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Crosswords

The Crossword, Aug. 17: Roster Talks

11:03 AM EDT on August 17, 2026

Midge Purce #23 of NJ/NY Gotham FC warms up before the match against the Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

60-Down: Beauty brand repped by Midge Purce and Dearica Hamby

|Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images
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There's no 'I' in crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Matthew Stock, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matthew is a crossword constructor and stay-at-home dad from Dallas. His work can be found at happylittlepuzzles.com.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HEREThe AVCX, an independent puzzles and games outlet, invites you to subscribe, or sample the goods with a two-month free trial: "With an AVCX subscription, you get access to weekly themed and themeless crosswords, minis, cryptics, and trivia, by email or in your favorite app. We have no corporate overlord, and we publish top-flight stuff only. We also pay our people fairly, always. Check us out."

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Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff Writer

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