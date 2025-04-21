Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Crosswords

The Crossword, April 21: Happy Arbor Day

11:00 AM EDT on April 21, 2025

Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2025 in New York City.
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images|

27-Down: Place for Bobby Witt, Jr. on the diamond

33Comments

Why not branch out and try our Monday crossword? This week's puzzle was constructed by Sala Wanetick and Emily Biegas, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Sala is a crossword constructor and cheesemonger based outside of Detroit. Her sports knowledge specialty areas include reality stars' romantic partners, and common crossword clues (shoutout to Mia Hamm, Pele, and Epee.) She would love to connect with solvers and constructors—Sala Wanetick on all platforms, she is the only one. Emily started constructing crosswords with Sala in 2023; they have had puzzles published in the Los Angeles TimesUSA Today, and Universal. Besides crosswords, her other passion is music (shoutout to the three-letter king, ENO!) A corporate girlie by day, by night Emily plays guitar in a garage rock trio called ZEM that plays shows in and around Detroit. 

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Pro Wrestling

WrestleMania 41’s Two Main Events And The Risks Of Getting Epic

April 21, 2025
Racing

Oscar Piastri Seizes The Lead

April 21, 2025
MLB

O’s, No!

April 21, 2025
Animals

Please Enjoy These Images Of The 2025 Corgi Derby

April 21, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement