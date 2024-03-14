Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Chefector

The Cooking Implement Of The Day Is The Bent Spatula

1:57 PM EDT on March 14, 2024

Lauren's spatula, with its shaft bent at an angle
149Comments
Join the Discussion

I am not a very particular chef. To give you one example, when I have to add a bunch of seasonings into a recipe, one after another, I just use a tablespoon thingy for each and eyeball how much of it I want filled. To give you another example, in almost every instance when I'm cooking something on a stovetop, I reach for my trusty spatula.

This is no ordinary spatula, though it feels normal to me. This spatula is angled. It is physically possible to bend or straighten its shaft. It is a weakling compared to my strong hands. And like a hockey player who has fine-tuned the specifications of her stick to better beat Ann-Renée Desbiens on the high glove side, I have modified my equipment to my liking. This is what I'm used to, but after a dinner visitor pointed out my unconventional style as I browned ground beef and sautéed peppers and onions, I feel compelled to make my case to the international kitchen that is the internet.

Albert Burneko has kindly demonstrated how a normal spatula works when you're using it to move stuff around in a pan. Notice how close his hand has to get to the edge of what I call "the heat zone" in order to make effective movements.

Here is a demonstration of my spatula, which not only allows you some fun straight-down chopping action with the far edge of its face, but also gives its user an extended reach without sacrificing too much control. I don't see why anyone would do it any other way.

Now, despite my definitive explanation, you might have one lingering doubt. Lauren, what about the times you have to use a spatula for the purposes its makers intended? What about flipping? Isn't that a weird experience for your wrist? To that question I reply with this answer: We all make trade-offs in life.

Recommended

Cook With A Timer, You Neanderthals

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Lauren Theisen@theisen95

Engagement Editor

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Tennis

Tennis Baby Shows His Mettle

March 14, 2024
Podcasts

Art, Commerce, And Frankly Irresponsible Apple Consumption, With Kathryn Xu

March 14, 2024
NHL

Anybody Need 18,000 Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads?

March 14, 2024
See all posts