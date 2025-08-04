Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Crosswords

The Crossword, August 4: Big Finish

11:00 AM EDT on August 4, 2025

Pitching coach Carl Willis #51 of the Cleveland Guardians makes a mound visit in the second inning during Game 2 of the ALCS presented by loanDepot between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 in New York, New York.
Dustin Satloff/MLB Photos via Getty Images|

57-Across: Opportunity to see pitches

26Comments

Your long wait for the Monday crossword has come to an end. This week's puzzle was constructed by Mat Holmes and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Mat lives in Maine and is a Portland Hearts of Pine fan. Mat is psyched to be back in Defector and you can look for his puzzles coming soon at AVCX, Universal, Spyscape, and the Los Angeles Times

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Soccer

The Copa América Femenina Final Had It All: Goals, Controversy, And Marta

August 4, 2025
MLB

What’s The Big Deal About Jhoan Durán’s Entrance?

August 4, 2025
Why Your Team Sucks

Why Your Team Sucks 2025: Chicago Bears

August 4, 2025
Arts And Culture

Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Visions Of Hell

August 4, 2025
MLB

MLB’s Speedway Classic Featured Only A Mild Amount Of Mayhem! Mayhem! Mayhem!

August 3, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement