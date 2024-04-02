The Apostles, Ranked

My Catholicism is a little rusty, but I believe we're currently in Peak Apostle Season. There was that whole business with the crucifixion of their lord and savior over the past few weeks, and pretty soon they're going to see (and possibly believe) signs of Jesus's resurrection. It's a huge time for them. But which Apostles are the good ones? That's what we're here to uncover.
1. Simon Peter
You can absolutely come up with flaws in Peter's skillset, but this man is the rock of the church, and every messiah needs to have an apostle like him in his following.
2. Matthew
Good blogger. Game recognizes game.
3. Jude
He got unlucky with the name. In John's gospel the narrator basically identifies him as "Judas NO NOT THAT ONE." But he's the patron saint of lost causes, which is one of the coolest saints to be.
4. James (the main one)
Clutch Apostle. There for all the big Jesus moments.
5. Andrew
He knows how to fish. Useful skill.
6. Philip
He just hangs around. I have nothing against Philip, but I bet the other Apostles just forgot to invite him to things sometimes.
7. John
He's a key player, but people tend to think that the phrase "the disciple whom Jesus loved" in John's own gospel refers to himself. Kind of a glory boy, if you ask me.
8. James (the other one)
No dog in him.
9. Simon
Basically the Mendoza line for religious fanatics.
10. Bartholomew
Fake Apostle. Never heard of him before today.
11. Thomas
Keep your filthy fingers out of Jesus's nail holes.
12. Getting flagellated by the Romans
13. Judas Iscariot
Enough said!