Some things, no one can tell you. No one can tell you that you are in love; you simply know it. No one can tell you your calling in life; you have to find it. No one can tell you that you were not chased through San Francisco by a pistol-shooting madman on Saturday night. It's just one of those things a man knows for himself.

Deep Prasad, CEO of a Texas-based artificial intelligence company named GenMat, had this experience over the weekend. Not just that of fleeing a murderer's gunfire through the witching-hour streets of San Francisco ...

... but of some fool—"law enforcement," backed up by "security video"—telling him that this did not happen. "Fireworks," they say it was. Piffle! A man knows what he knows! Deep Prasad knows that what he heard was the distinct report of a Glock handgun, and that what he saw were the impacts of bullets striking things!

What kind of a fool do you take Deep Prasad for? With his very own eyes he saw the black-ops assassin lift the M72 LAW anti-tank RPG to his shoulder; with his own ears he heard the ffffssssshoooom of launch; with his own nerves he felt the rocket detonate against his flesh, promptly rendering him into a shower of so many charred meat chunks; and you expect him to believe that this was just some heedless teen setting off an M-80 while a nearby tech CEO let out a Wilhelm scream and dove back into his hotel lobby? Only the most delirious of loser fantasists could make such a misidentification.

Who are you going to believe? "Security cam footage," or the visionary technologist who stood frozen in terror with his eyes wide open as the gleaming steel T-800 Terminator, dispatched from the future to prevent its own invention, stepped out of the shadows, hefted the GAU-8 Avenger rotary autocannon to its hip, and hosed him down with 2,000 rounds of incendiary ammunition in a matter of seconds, leaving behind only a pair of feet sheared off at the ankles and a pockmarked concrete wall painted in Hormel chili? One does not imagine something like that. One does not confuse "a bottle rocket" for being caught up in that type of deal.

Do not say to Deep Prasad that he was not chainsawed in half vertically by Marcus Fenix at the midpoint of the Golden Gate Bridge in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Don't you damn do it! Not least because he will think the consonants in your speech are the reports of a CBU-100 Rockeye II cluster bomb, and that hotel's walls already have so incredibly many Deep Prasad–shaped holes in them.

Just what exactly is the San Francisco Police Department's agenda here, that would turn it so brazenly against the truth—that at 3:45 on Saturday morning, GenMat CEO Deep Prasad stepped out of his hotel, heard a strange whistling sound, and looked up just in time to be bonked in the face by a Trident II submarine-launched ballistic missile bearing eight 475-kiloton thermonuclear warheads, which instantly vaporized his corporeal person and cauterized nearly the entire San Francisco Bay Area? What are they hiding? Does this one go all the way to the top?

By God, Deep Prasad will get to the bottom of this conspiracy! The assassin, his sinister backers in the global left, and his protectors in the American deep state will be ferreted out, and exposed to the light of justice! Deep Prasad is prepared to testify in front of Congress if need be, just as soon as he stops mistaking the hotel elevator's bell chime for the howl of a marauding werewolf sent to rip his head off.