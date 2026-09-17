Steve Belichick Is Gone From UNC

Steve Belichick has resigned from his job as defensive coordinator at UNC following an investigation that found "certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina's values and standards of conduct," according to a statement released Thursday by the university. Belichick, the son of head coach Bill Belichick, already had been on medical leave.

This follows Mike Lombardi resigning earlier this month from his job as general manager.

Little else has been made public by UNC about what led to Lombardi and Steve Belichick's resignations. The university's statement described "a thorough and independent investigation into allegations related to culture and climate within the Carolina football program." It went on to say that the investigation found that what happened was "isolated in scope and not a systemic failure."

Specifics, instead, have to come from the TV station WRAL, which has broken a lot of stories since Bill Belichick took over the team in December of 2024. Earlier this month, WRAL reported that investigators were talking to people about "whether Steve Belichick had used drugs on the job or whether he provided drugs to at least one player." On Thursday, the station said investigators confirmed asking people about possible drug use, but would not provide any further details, claiming attorney-client privilege.

The station also got some clarification as to why Carolina did not consider what was uncovered systemic. Vice chancellor and general counsel Paul Newton said the issues didn't meet the standard of systemic because they could be fixed. As WRAL noted, "Lombardi and Steve Belichick were the only two people who resigned during the course of the investigation."

UNC made clear in its statement that it would not be saying anything else, per university policy, because this was considered "personnel matters." The university went on to say that it would "take appropriate action" should "credible new information arise."

In the same statement, the university also announced it had suspended wide reeiver Keeyun Chapman indefinitely. Chapman was arrested earlier this week on a misdemeanor gun charge, which was first reported by Inside Carolina.