Saints Frog-Marched Out Of Playoff Final As Punishment For Spying

After getting caught sending an intern in ill-fitting jeans out to snoop on a Middlesbrough practice session ahead of an EFL Championship playoff match, Southampton has been booted from the promotion playoff final. During the league's independent disciplinary panel's investigation, Southampton copped to having sent spies to record opponents' practices on two additional occasions. Boro will now take Southampton's place in the final, where they will face Hull City for a spot in the Premier League next season.

This incident will immediately go down in English soccer history as one of the dumbest own goals the game has ever seen. The potential rewards for spying on a soccer practice are, in the best of circumstances, minuscule. Evidence of this truth can be found in the Saints' record in the three matches in which they enjoyed this dubious advantage: a 2-1 loss to Oxford United in December, a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town in April, and a 0-0 draw with Boro in this month's playoff first leg. The marginal gains of spying on practice are so small that that fact was actually the strongest argument that maybe Southampton didn't deserve to be DQ'd from the final. Ultimately, the disciplinary panel disagreed, and only the biggest of Southampton homers could make the case that the punishment wasn't well-earned, for the sheer stupidity if nothing else.

Oh my god the photo of Southampton's intern spying on Boro is incredible — John Muller (@johnspacemuller.com) 2026-05-13T15:17:34.497Z

In addition to losing their spot in the final, the Saints will also be docked four points coming into next season. There are surely more shoes to drop here. For instance, anyone at the club who knew about the spying will have to go. I do however feel bad for the intern in question, whose unfortunate, unforgettable photo, with him standing near a tree with his camera out in something like the doofiest possible homage to Antonioni's Blow-Up, will go down as the defining image of the scandal.