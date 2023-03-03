Pretty Neat. Defector Outlines Hiring Process That Landed Devin The Dugong

A couple of days ago, the 9-8 Detroit Lions released a video on Youtube about "Building a Winning Culture." The Lions credit some of that winning culture to the hiring of Dan Campbell as head coach and Brad Holmes as general manager.
The video included a glimpse of what looks like a framed napkin on which someone outlined the goals that led the Lions to those two hires.
They have outlined here three methods to ... hire people? Which are: 1) leadership, 2) culture (stay focused on this!), and 3) staff. The staff bracket has three subdivisions: a) manage, b) find the best, and c) handling tomorrow. No clue what any of this means.