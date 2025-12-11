Now We Must All Become Bills Fans

Drew Magary’s Thursday Afternoon NFL Dick Joke Jamboroo runs every Thursday at Defector during the NFL season. Got something you wanna contribute? Email the Roo. You can also read Drew over at SFGATE, and buy Drew’s books while you’re at it.

This is not the best Buffalo Bills team of the 2020s. They’ve gotten dusted by the likes of Atlanta and Miami. They have a negative turnover differential. Their passing game is often inert, especially in the face of oncoming blitzes. They still don’t have a viable WR1, cycling through a gallery of slobs—Brandin Cooks, Mecole Hardman, Curtis Samuel—in a fruitless attempt to get more production out of that room. They’ve lost two vital interior defensive linemen to IR. They even lost their kicker for the season. Everyone still hates the offensive coordinator, and no one trusts the head coach.

I haven’t even gotten to the competition. On Sunday afternoon, Buffalo will play the hated New England Patriots in Foxboro. The Pats are two games up on Buffalo in the AFC East right now. Even worse, they currently employ a second-year QB who’s already on an MVP trajectory. If the Bills lose this game, as they’re favored to, they’ll cede the top of the East for the first time since 2019. After that, they’d almost certainly have to spend their entire postseason on the road. DVOA projections give them a mere five percent chance to win it all two months hence. I’m not a Bills fan, but I suspect I can read the mind of one quite capably at the moment. Here’s what they’re thinking:

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK! FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK! WE’RE DOOMED! ALL OF US WILL DIE RINGLESS AND ALONE! I THINK MY DOG JUST GOT HIT BY A SNOWPLOW!

Championship windows have always been something of an illusion. But follow any team closely enough, especially one as star-crossed as the Bills, and you too will come to believe in them. You’ll believe that, if your front office works the cap and builds the roster just so, it will open up a limited period of time (call it two to three years) where their chances to win a Super Bowl are fully maximized. That only partially aligns with reality, where any team can win a championship for all kinds of weird reasons, luck being foremost among them. But when Josh Allen is your QB, you believe in windows. You also look at the team surrounding Allen this year, and you spot Drake Maye galloping over the horizon, and you wonder if your window is closing. Quickly. You feel the urgency, and you dread it.

I don’t want these poor, drunken Buffalo fans to live with that dread any longer. I disliked the Jim Kelly Bills when I was young, for reasons I can neither remember nor explain. I’m sure Chris Berman had something to do with it. But I’m older and softer now, which means that I take less pleasure in seeing teams like the Bills smash their heads into the ceiling year after year after year. There are some hateable things about the 2025 Bills. Sean McDermott is still a nervous freak. Joey Bosa is still dumb as a post, with the politics to back it up. And the Bills Mafia is still less an organic fanbase than a tourist attraction organized by Barstool. Also, Chris Berman is still on my television. Somehow. Those are all bad things.

But I look around the top of the standings and I don’t see much else to admire. In fact, I see an AFC that’s currently enjoying a gap year, where recent powerhouses are operating at limited capacity. The Chiefs are dogshit. Lamar Jackson is playing hurt, and the Ravens team around him is a goddamn mess. The Broncos are fronted by Bo Nix, a quarterback no one really likes. And the Patriots are coached by a guy who saves his worst in-game decisions for the playoffs. This is an open field, open enough for a relatively uninspiring Bills teams to finally reach the Super Bowl after spending 30 years in the frigid wilderness. Peyton Manning won his first title with a Colts team that was arguably inferior to other ones he’d led. No reason Josh Allen can’t do likewise. In other words, the window is open. I’m cheering for them to pass through it.

As should you. Because outside of your own team, who else are you gonna root for to win it all? The Eagles, and all of their melodramatic bullshit? The Rams, who have to hire extras just to fill out a victory parade route? The Steelers? Please. Get those other teams out of my fucking face, and give me Josh Allen assuming his rightful place atop the NFL. I have little faith that the Bills can actually pull this off, especially with McDermott still at the wheel. But I’m willing to inhabit the Bills fan mindset this winter. To believe in windows. To hope when hope has forever proven foolish. To pray that this team can hold off a second Pats dynasty for just a year or two more. This season can end in a million different ways, but I know which ending would be the best one of all. Everyone knows it. So good luck to you on Sunday afternoon, Bills. Try not to fuck it all up this time.

The Games

All games in the Jamboroo are evaluated for sheer watchability on a scale of 1 to 5 Throwgasms.

Five Throwgasms

Packers at Broncos: You fans of AFC teams may be less familiar with the Love glaze than I am. But if Green Bay wins this game in Denver? Oh, Broncos fans. Oh, you will get that Love glaze spattered all over your replica jersey. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Bills at Patriots

Four Throwgasms

Lions at Rams: We don’t really talk about how handsome Puka Nacua is, but seriously, he’s a simply gorgeous man. The warm face, the flowing mane of hair … he’s got it all. Not fair, really. Why can’t I be as handsome as Puka? What did I do to offend God?

Three Throwgasms

Colts at Seahawks: Run the photo.

Good to have him back. And hey, you know what else is also back en vogue? HAND CLUBS! Show ‘em, Jarran Reed!

I’ll never understand why it’s legal to play with your injured hand re-fashioned into a mace, but I’m not gonna complain about it. I’d just like a hand club of my own, in case my kids ever steal one of my charging cables again. Nothing will make them come correct like a taste of hard plaster (don’t hit your kids).

Chargers at Chiefs: I have a wild idea for the Chargers. When your franchise QB has a busted left hand, and when your offensive line is made of wet saltines … STOP CALLING DROPBACK PASSES. Run a bootleg, or maybe a few quick screens. That’s fine. What’s not fine is having Justin Herbert sit back there for minutes at a time, inviting defender to ruin his shit. I can’t believe I have to nag Greg Roman, of all people, about this.

Dolphins at Steelers

Two Throwgasms

Panthers at Saints: I started watching the Diddy documentary on Netflix this week. For those of you who don’t know, 50 Cent has produced a four-part docuseries on Sean Combs that includes footage of Puff consulting with his lawyer on the phone, plus previously unseen (and choppy) footage of Biggie Smalls getting gunned down in Vegas. I’m not all that interested in how 50 got that footage, I’m just glad that he was petty enough to be like, Oh, I can fuck Puff so hard with this. And he does! He even manages to implicate Puff in the murders of both Tupac AND Biggie. Yellow journalism at its finest.

But all of that serious documentary shit hasn’t entertained me nearly as much as clips like this have:

That’s Combs, in a Kerry Collins jersey, hanging out on the Rosie O’Donnell Show and gifting Rosie a “Puff Daddy” black knit cap. This is the most 1997 shit that you or I will ever behold. Savor it.

Falcons at Bucs

Vikings at Cowboys

Browns at Bears

Ravens at Bengals

One Throwgasm

Titans at 49ers: “Fuck Jimmy Fallon” is the default opinion of every living American. That’s because this drunken moppet keeps giving us a new reason to want him thrown into a canyon. To wit:

Jimmy Fallon: "And do you use ChatGPT when raising your baby?"Sam Altman: "I cannot imagine figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT." — More Perfect Union (@moreperfectunion.bsky.social) 2025-12-09T15:01:01.857Z

A couple of things here. One, Sam Altman isn’t a reliable person to ask about AI’s parenting capabilities. He runs a fucking AI company. His job is to sell you his shit product, even if it convinces you to drive off an embankment one day. Two, any child raised by AI will come out fucked. DEEPLY fucked. More fucked than a Bills fan.

Now, am I surprised that Fallon gave this schmuck a platform to spread his poisonous gospel? Of course not. He’s Jimmy Fallon. There’s a reason that Trump went after virtually every late-night host except for Fallon. Fucking Hitler could come back from the dead and Dollar General Adam Sandler here would invite him onto The Tonight Show to do a 6-7 joke. Jimmy Fallon is a toady with an acoustic guitar.

I’m old enough to remember when Jay Leno was the villain of late night. He was the toothless hack who yoinked the Tonight Show job from David Letterman, and then re-yoinked it from Conan O’Brien a few years later. So some of us (me) were pleased when Fallon nudged Leno out of the picture for good. I am no longer pleased. Fallon is worse than Leno. By miles. Someone please spike his next cocktail with iocaine powder.

Cardinals at Texans: Excited to find out which fanbase gets stuck with Kyler Murray this offseason. I hope it’s not mine!

Jets at Jaguars

Raiders at Eagles

Commanders at Giants

Pregame Song That Makes Me Wanna Run Through A Goddamn Brick Wall

“Misanthropy and Me,” by The Flatliners. Yes that song title is a bit precious, but reader Mike beseeches you to give it a spin anyway:

There's several dozen Flatliners songs you could use here, but their latest offering captures the general mood. Also one of the better "whoaa ohhs" I've heard in a while.

Agreed. I love a good “whoa ohh” in my rock song. Makes me feel like I’m at a stadium. Anyway, I had never heard of The Flatliners until just now, so thanks to Mike for the introduction. I like loud guitars and clean melodies. This song has both.

Fire This Asshole!

Is there anything more exciting than a coach losing his job? All year long, we’ll keep track of which coaches will almost certainly get fired at year’s end or sooner. And now, your current 2025 chopping block:

Brian Callahan—FIRED!

Brian Daboll—FIRED!

Jonathan Gannon*****

Pete Carroll*

Dan Quinn

John Harbaugh

Kevin Stefanski

Raheem Morris

Nick Sirianni

Andy Reid

(* - potential midseason firing)

Thanks to Wide Left’s Arif Hasan, I now have a much better understanding of just how poor of a job Dan Quinn has done in Washington this season. A few weeks ago, Quinn took over playcalling duties for the Commanders’ defense, because it was old and bad. But instead of papering over that unit’s weaknesses by yanking the BLITZ cord every other down, Quinn did the exact opposite:

They’re just a zone cover two, cover four defense. Over the past three weeks, so two games they have run cover two high shells at the highest rate in the league. They’ve blitzed the least amount in the league, have run zone coverage at the highest rate in the league.

So Dan Quinn put himself in charge on defense, and then decided to just not call any plays. Oh, and he sent Jayden Daniels out onto the field to get murdered three weeks after Daniels had his elbow chopsticked. This is some really ugly shit.

Jim Harbaugh’s Lifehack Of The Week!

“There’s only one scrambled egg recipe I rely on, and it’s mine. Here’s how I make it. First off, I find myself a good, hard bowl. Second, I find a whisk from the kitchen drawer. I then crack five large eggs into the bowl, along with some salt & pepper and just a swipe of mayonnaise. And then, I grab my whisk and I scramble. I beat the eggs, ceaselessly, for at least 20 minutes. I do not stop. I will not stop. I sweat. I bleed. I say to myself, ‘I will beat these eggs harder than any man has ever beaten an egg.’ And just when I’m on the verge of exhaustion, I scramble even harder. With all of my power, all of my will, all of my determination. I will never back down to these eggs. I will establish my dominion over them in perpetuity, now and forever after. Then I eat them with dry white toast.”

“I have never met Sherrone Moore. Please do not ask me about him.”

Great Moments In Poop History

Reader Ben sends in this story I call THE ORIFICE:

I was about two years into a new job, and I was doing pretty well. Established myself, moved on up, got a huge new project on a big account, so excitement was high. I host a cross-functional meeting to kick it off. Mid-meeting, in the middle of a conference room filled with directors and VPs, I feel a fart coming. I don't remember if I thought it had shart potential, but tried to squeeze it out assuming that it was safe. It wasn't. You ever have a shart where, afterward, you still weren't sure if anything actually came out? Well that was this. The only reason I realized it’s a wet one was because, about five minutes later, people started to move away from my general area. But because I was talking, I didn't really notice it. But once I did, it was bad. The meeting lasted the full hour, so I spent about 40 minutes with some manner of doodie in my pants. When it ended, I headed straight to the bathroom, hit the big stall, and stripped off my clothes to assess the damage. It wasn't big, but it was a nice, concentrated blotch that penetrated through my boxers and into my jeans. I had a nice brown dot in the middle of my jeans: big enough to notice, but small enough to try to play off. I had spare boxers in a bag in my car, but no spare clothes. So I took off the boxers, went commando in my shit-stained jeans, and sat back at my desk until lunch when I could go buy a new pair from Target. But the real kicker is that I didn't put the soiled boxers in the trash, because it was one of those trash bins below the towel dispenser that is thin and long, people would have seen. Instead, I put the boxers in my coat pocket, walked out to throw them away, couldn’t find a trash can, forgot them because I got caught in a work conversation, and found them hours later when I got home and my girlfriend asked why I smell like shit. Needless to say, that jacket was tossed.

OK, but you REALLY forgot that you had a pair of beshitted underwear in your jacket pocket? Because that’s never something that would leave my mind. I would have a great big neon sign in my head flashing I HAVE TO GET RID OF MY POOPY BOXERS until I was rid of the poopy boxers. You can’t let your grindset blind you to such things. That’s my career advice for all of you.

Brick Johnson’s Executive Proposal Of The Week

“Dad, I need half a mil to help Kiara start up a cupcake shop. I told you about Kiara, Dad. She’s the girl I’ve been banging on the side while Tina G is on semester abroad. Anyway, you know how you can’t buy mango Juuls anymore? ... Well, you can’t buy mango Juuls anymore. Some woke made a law about it. Anyway, Kiara’s idea was to sell cupcakes flavored like the banned Juul flavors. This is ground-floor shit, Dad. We could scale this globally if we do it right. Plus, Kiara promised me that if I got her the seed money, she’d let me do it in her butt. You gotta support me on this, Woodarino.”

Gametime Cheap Beer Of The Week

Piton! From Rick!

I just got back from my honeymoon in St. Lucia, and while I am not a big beer drinker, I managed to drink my weight in these during the week we were there. Piton Beer, the "Mystic Mountain Brew," tastes sort of like Corona and appears to be the national beer of St. Lucia. They cost $5 East Caribbean dollars, which works out to about a $1.85 in US dollars. So yes, I drank a lot of them. 10/10. I recommend if you are in St. Lucia and want something other than rum!!

Why not rum AND beer?

Gameday Movie Of The Week For Raiders Fans

Sinners, which was so fun to watch that I’m excited to see it again one day, and I never watch movies a second time anymore. This isn’t even a perfect movie; I’m not even sure it needed to become a vampire movie halfway through. But sometimes, you have to let a filmmaker do their thing. And Ryan Coogler, flush with power thanks to the Black Panther movies, did the SHIT out of his thing for two-plus hours here. I got flawless cinematography, elite performances from every actor involved, bitchin’ music sequences, and barely metaphorical vampires.

And at the end of it all, I got to watch Michael B. Jordan waste a bunch of Klansmen. That’s four-star shit.

(My only complaint, and it’s a stupid one: Since Coogler is now a Marvel alum, he lards his own movie with two post-credit sequences. They’re both excellent, but the movie’s original coda, which lasts mere seconds, is perfect on its own. I didn’t need any more story after that.)

Gratuitous Simpsons Quote

“You're livin' in a fool's paradise, Van Houten! If you fell down in the shower, that thing'd be your tomb!”

Enjoy the games, everyone.