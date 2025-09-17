Skip to Content
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a visit to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK.
Aaron Chown/WPA Pool via Getty Images
This Is So Stupid

Nice Hat, Melania

3:42 PM EDT on September 17, 2025

229Comments

President Donald Trump is in the United Kingdom, meeting with the British royal family. Here we see him with the King and Queen of the U.K., plus a British functionary of some sort, and also Kung Lao of Mortal Kombat fame, presumably representing the peoples of Earthrealm.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool via Getty Images

Ah, hm. I am being told that is actually Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, wearing Christian Dior. I like her outfit very much! I liked it the first time I saw it, leering through a window in Insidious. Kudos to whatever stylist absolutely nailed her request to go to the royal palace in "Babadook Mode." Maybe this outfit works better in other environments, but in a room of shriveled 200-year-olds it carries all the metaphorical subtlety of a nationally syndicated political cartoon. I admire the chutzpah it takes to dress to a meeting with the British royals as what dear departed Prince Philip saw lurking behind him in the mirror, exactly seven days before he died.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool via Getty Images

A specter is haunting Europe—the specter of Jack Napier! Exactly how many space aliens did they have to evict from that hat before she could wear it? Last time I saw a hat like that, it was rolling down the street three seconds after the sounds of screeching brakes and shattering glass. I have one just like it at home, upside down, with a pool of onion dip in the middle and an array of raw veggies around it.

But seriously, don't clown poor Melania for this getup. It would have made a lot more sense if the other Spy had shown up to the photo op.

