Nice Hat, Melania

President Donald Trump is in the United Kingdom, meeting with the British royal family. Here we see him with the King and Queen of the U.K., plus a British functionary of some sort, and also Kung Lao of Mortal Kombat fame, presumably representing the peoples of Earthrealm.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool via Getty Images

Ah, hm. I am being told that is actually Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, wearing Christian Dior. I like her outfit very much! I liked it the first time I saw it, leering through a window in Insidious. Kudos to whatever stylist absolutely nailed her request to go to the royal palace in "Babadook Mode." Maybe this outfit works better in other environments, but in a room of shriveled 200-year-olds it carries all the metaphorical subtlety of a nationally syndicated political cartoon. I admire the chutzpah it takes to dress to a meeting with the British royals as what dear departed Prince Philip saw lurking behind him in the mirror, exactly seven days before he died.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool via Getty Images

A specter is haunting Europe—the specter of Jack Napier! Exactly how many space aliens did they have to evict from that hat before she could wear it? Last time I saw a hat like that, it was rolling down the street three seconds after the sounds of screeching brakes and shattering glass. I have one just like it at home, upside down, with a pool of onion dip in the middle and an array of raw veggies around it.

But seriously, don't clown poor Melania for this getup. It would have made a lot more sense if the other Spy had shown up to the photo op.