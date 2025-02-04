NFL No Longer Interested In Ending Racism

Like many other American companies catering to bigots by abandoning their DEI programs, the NFL has decided to rearrange the furniture before President Donald Trump's planned appearance at Super Bowl 59 this Sunday. According to Michael Silver of The Athletic, the league is ending "End Racism":

According to two league sources, Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will mark the first time since February 2021 that “End Racism” is not included as a message in the back of a Super Bowl end zone. Instead, “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us” will be stenciled onto the back of the end zones at the [Saints' stadium].

Admittedly, "End Racism" always looked misplaced when painted right above the Kansas City Chiefs' team name, even more so when surrounded by a crowd doing the Tomahawk chop. But what makes this move stand out is that just yesterday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was talking about how the league would stick to its mission of convincing its franchises' owners to not just keep hiring white coaches:

“I believe that our diversity efforts have led to making the NFL better,” [Goodell] said. “It’s attracted better talent. We think we’re better if we get different perspectives, people with different backgrounds, whether they’re women or men or people of color. We make ourselves stronger and we make ourselves better when we have that. It’s something that I think will have a tremendous impact on this league for many, many years. We win on the field with the best talent and the best coaching. And I think the same is true off the field.”

Obviously, there's no reason to believe anything this man says. The case against the NFL as a paragon of progress includes but is not limited to: Brian Flores and Steve Wilks's ongoing racial discrimination lawsuit against the league, Patriots owner Robert Kraft wiping his ass with the Rooney Rule as he hired Mike Vrabel, the ostracism of reporter Jim Trotter for bringing attention to these sorts of problems, and the existence of Jerry Jones. Also, the owner of the New Orleans Saints hosting Donald Trump to watch the Super Bowl in person. Maybe they'll exchange tips on cover-ups.

The case in favor of the NFL is Goodell saying some words.

Stenciling "End Racism" on the field was always just as empty, but the capitulation is so transparent that it's pathetic. Imagine the horror of being called "WOKE!" in a scathing Truth Social post. The NFL's commitment to diversity extends only as far as the league isn't inconvenienced in any way.