Life's Rich Pageant

NFL Exports Racist Arm Gesture To Germany

2:53 PM EST on February 14, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs fans in Germany do the Tomahawk Chop during Super Bowl 57.
Image via Fox Sports
During its broadcast of Super Bowl 57, Fox showed a compilation of viewing parties from around the world. See if you can figure out which of these things is more alarming than the others.

"It's just so awesome to see all the reaction," play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt said. "So much passion for the NFL around the world." Yeah, that's what it is. Passion. Just a bunch of people in Germany getting together and expressing passion through synchronized arm gestures.

At least the fans in Brazil and Ghana were enjoying the game, I guess. Were these Super Bowl fans in Munich American expats, or Germans who happened to latch on to this specific NFL team? Did it stem from that country's strange obsession with American Indians? Would any answers here be reassuring?

Considering how much effort the NFL has exerted in the last two decades to expand its international reach with games outside the U.S., and how badly the league wants to be considered a global game like soccer, these goons in Munich doing the tomahawk chop are undeniable proof that those efforts have paid off. Congratulations to Roger Goodell and the gang! You did it. Sadly, the goal of those "End Racism" stencils in the end zones remains unfulfilled.

Washington And Cleveland Ditched Their Racist Mascots. It’s Time For Kansas City To Do The Same
Samer Kalaf@samer

Managing editor of Defector.

