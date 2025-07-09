Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
MLB

Michael Kay Constitutionally Incapable Of Enjoying An Extended Gaze At Cal Raleigh’s Huge Ass

12:21 PM EDT on July 9, 2025

Cal Raleigh's ass
Image via YES
107Comments

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh might just be the best player in baseball this year. There's no need for equivocation when it comes to his nickname, though. "Big Dumper" is the finest sobriquet in the league, and no arguments to the contrary will be heard.

Having an opposing player named Big Dumper come to town is also easy fodder for local broadcasters, who get to regale viewers with the nickname's backstory—it's what you think it is: he has a huge ass—alongside their astonishment at Raleigh's MVP-caliber numbers. But leave it to Michael Kay, one of the weirdest and most curmudgeonly announcers in baseball, to sneer at the majesty of Raleigh's backside.

Raleigh had a homer and a walk in Tuesday night's 10–3 loss to the Yankees, and after he reached base in the sixth inning, Kay decided the time to discuss Big Dumper had arrived. Kay's producers, sensing where the conversation was headed, teed him up with a long, tight shot of the dumper in question.

"I don't know if we need that, guys," Kay grumbled as Raleigh's ass filled the screen. A few beats later, after the broadcast had returned to the action on the field, Kay piped up again to announce his displeasure at being confronted with the ass: "I truly hope that our brilliant director, Dan Barr, is done with that shot ... We've seen it, we know why the nickname is the nickname, and we're good."

Speak for yourself, Michael!

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Soccer

Germany Has Been Good Enough, For Now

July 9, 2025
The Machines

Elon Musk’s Idiot Chatbot Turns Into An Explicit Nazi

July 9, 2025
MLB

The Robbin’ Padres Are At It Again

July 9, 2025
Politics

Why Do Fascists Dream Of Alligators?

July 9, 2025
This Is So Stupid

The Basketball Court On ‘Love Island’ Is All Fucked Up

July 9, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement