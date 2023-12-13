Michael Kay Finally Consumed Eggs

Sports broadcasters have insane palates. Jim Nantz carries around a picture of burnt toast so that he can instruct waitstaff on exactly how to char his bread. Al Michaels will visibly recoil at the site of vegetables. And up until this week, Michael Kay had lived 62 years on this Earth without ever eating an egg.

We return now to an old blog post written by former New York Daily News beat writer Mark Feinsand, who in 2007 found out what else Kay refuses to eat:

As I enjoyed a bowl of clam chowder, Michael mentioned that he had never had soup in his entire life (he thinks the slurping sound associated with it is grotesque). I found this amazing. He then told me he had never had any fish or seafood of any type, either. As the conversation went on, he informed me of several other things he has NEVER tasted in his life: bananas, condiments of any type (though he lost a bet on his radio show and had to eat a packet of ketchup, which made him sick), jelly, any cheese not on a pizza, veal, coffee, etc.

I don't want to overstate anything here, but a life lived without having ever consumed a condiment of any type is a life wasted.

