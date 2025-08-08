Lamest Members Of Society Claim Responsibility For WNBA Dildo-Throwing Epidemic

People keep throwing dildos onto the court at WNBA games, which is an incredibly wack trend even before you hear who is taking credit for it: Crypto bros.

On Wednesday, a powerful loser and crypto enthusiast who calls himself Lt. Daldo Raine—you may have just instinctively reached for a blunt object—spoke to ESPN's Katie Barnes and claimed that he and his fellow crypto shitheads have been orchestrating recent dildo tosses at WNBA games for the sake of pumping their meme coin. "We wanted to really make memes funny again," he told Barnes. Mission not accomplished, my friend.

Four WNBA games have been interrupted by sex toys landing on the court over the last 10 days, including Thursday night's contest between the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky. A July 29 game in Atlanta, an Aug. 1 game in Chicago, and an Aug. 5 game in Los Angeles were all interrupted by similar incidents. The anonymous dork who spoke to Barnes shared with them some messages from a Telegram group where the dildo tosses were being planned:

A link to a stream of the game was shared in the chat ahead of tipoff, and the community members celebrated their upcoming stunt and posted numerous derogatory comments about the WNBA. "We will soon buy the league," a poster wrote under a time stamp of 7:13 p.m. Then, time-stamped at 7:30 p.m., Daldo shared a green sex toy meme with the caption, "Dildo warrior practicing his throw!" Hours later, the game was postponed in the fourth quarter after a green sex toy was thrown onto the court.

You never want to spend too much time thinking about what the average Nelk Boys listener chooses to do with a sex toy, but these incidents exist within a larger trend of some of the worst people this country has ever produced doing whatever they can to turn the WNBA into their own personal sideshow. The thing that unites the dildo-tossing crypto losers, Dave Portnoy screeching about Angel Reese on Twitter, and whoever at Polymarket thought it would be a good idea to offer odds on the next game to be interrupted by a dildo is not just a deep stupidity, though there certainly is that, but an abiding disrespect for women.

On Thursday, before yet another dildo hit the court in Chicago, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve spoke to reporters about the incidents. "This has been going on for centuries," she said. "The sexualization of women, this is the latest version of that. And it's not funny, and it should not be the butt of jokes on any radio show, or in print, or in any comments. The sexualization of women is what's used to hold women down, and this is no different. This is just its latest form. And we should write about it in that way, and the people who are doing this should be held accountable. We're not the butt of the joke."