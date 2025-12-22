Skip to Content
Project B For “Basketball”, With Maitreyi Anantharaman

2:19 PM EST on December 22, 2025

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 28: Jalen Duren #0 and Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons celebrate against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
The Detroit Pistons are the toast of the NBA (positive) two short years after being made into toast by the NBA. Not only are they on top of the Eastern Conference with the fifth-best net rating in the NBA, they are extremely fun and cool to watch. This week, we brought on Pistons expert and returning champion NBR guest Maitreyi Anantharaman to talk Pistons as well as the WNBA labor battle. She will be familiar to listeners and readers, though I must once again recommend her recent story on Ken Belson's book and the state of sports labor.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

