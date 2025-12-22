Project B For “Basketball”, With Maitreyi Anantharaman

The Detroit Pistons are the toast of the NBA (positive) two short years after being made into toast by the NBA. Not only are they on top of the Eastern Conference with the fifth-best net rating in the NBA, they are extremely fun and cool to watch. This week, we brought on Pistons expert and returning champion NBR guest Maitreyi Anantharaman to talk Pistons as well as the WNBA labor battle. She will be familiar to listeners and readers, though I must once again recommend her recent story on Ken Belson's book and the state of sports labor.

